NC State vs Wake Forest prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

NC State vs Wake Forest How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Trust Field, Winston-Salem, NC

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: NC State (7-2), Wake Forest (8-1)

NC State vs Wake Forest Game Preview

Why NC State Will Win

It’s not about stopping Wake Forest. It’s about being able to come up with enough key stops to let your own offense take over.

North Carolina was able to do that late in the 58-55 win over the Demon Deacons, and now the ACC’s best scoring defense and second-best D overall should be able to hold up just enough.

Again, Wake Forest is going to get its yards and points, but the Wolfpack are amazing at coming up with third down stops and bring the best run defense in the ACC.

Lost in all of the high-powered fun from the Demon Deacons is how they can hit 200 yards on the ground if needed. That’s not happening against NC State.

Why Wake Forest Will Win

Yeah, the NC State defense is terrific, but it’s about to deal with a Wake Forest offense that puts up 600 yards getting off the bus.

Granted, it ripped up Duke, Army, and an inconsistent North Carolina defense over the last few weeks, but QB Sam Hartman is in total control of the attack, the big plays are there from the veteran receiving corps, and it’s all going against a defense that hasn’t seen anything like this.

Mississippi State doesn’t crank it up deep like Wake Forest does, but it was able to beat the Pack earlier in the year with the controlled passing game. Louisville was balanced with over 200 yards both rushing and passing – even in a loss to NC State – and now Wake Forest should be able to move the offense on a D that allowed over 400 yards in three of its last five games.

But …

What’s Going To Happen

NC State has a passing game, too.

It might not be quite as fun and thrilling as the Demon Deacon attack, but the Pack have hit 300 yards through the air over each of the last three games and it’ll do that this week, too.

Every Wake Forest game is wild and crazy, but NC State will be able to hold up just enough defensively to allow red-hot QB Devin Leary and the offensive side take over to make the ACC Atlantic race really, really interesting.

The two will be tied up top record-wise after this with the Wolfpack in control of its ACC destiny.

NC State vs Wake Forest Prediction, Lines

NC State 41, Wake Forest 37

Line: Wake Forest -2, o/u: 66.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4.5

