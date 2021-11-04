NC State vs Florida State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

NC State vs Florida State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: NC State (6-2), Florida State (3-5)

NC State vs Florida State Game Preview

Why NC State Will Win

Even with a tough loss at Miami a few weeks ago, NC State is still in the ACC title hunt with a big showdown this week and the big battle with Wake Forest coming up.

The defense got back on track with a terrific performance against Louisville, the passing game is getting even stronger, and now the Wolfpack gets a Florida State team that’s still struggling a bit on the offensive line and doesn’t have enough of a passing attack to worry about.

NC State has this as long as it doesn’t royally screw up – it hasn’t turned the ball over in the last four games.

Why Florida State Will Win

It’s all about the ground attack.

Florida State has a nice all-around offensive balance, but when it runs well it wins. When it runs sort of well, it loses.

It took Notre Dame to overtime after tearing off 265 yards, and since then it’s 3-0 when getting to 230 yards or more and 0-3 when it doesn’t.

At home, the defense that’s been quietly okay all year – not amazing by Florida State standards, but decent – should be good against the NC State running game, but it’s about the other side because …

What’s Going To Happen

Stop the run, stop Florida State.

NC State’s defensive front should get into the backfield and should hold up well. It gave up over 200 rushing yards for the first time last week against Louisville and still won easily. This won’t be so simple on the road.

FSU will make this interesting – not last 60 seconds of last week against Clemson interesting, but it’s not going to get blown out – but the Wolfpack won’t make the big mistakes and they won’t give up the massive rushing yards.

NC State vs Florida State Prediction, Lines

NC State 30, Florida State 26

Line: NC State -2.5, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 3

5: Belfast

1: Ghostbusters: Afterlife

