Missouri vs Arkansas prediction, game preview, how to watch: Friday, November 26

Missouri vs Arkansas How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 26

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock, AR

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Missouri (6-5), Arkansas (7-4)

Missouri vs Arkansas Game Preview

Why Missouri Will Win

House money time.

Missouri was going to get walloped by Georgia and Texas A&M, it was going to beat North Texas and Vanderbilt, and then the South Carolina game was going to be a shot at one last moment of fun before getting destroyed by Florida and …

The Tigers weren’t anything special in the 24-23 win, but they got the W, they’re bowl eligible, and Dan Mullen got whacked.

Pulling this off against Arkansas starts with the pass rush. The Hog offensive line gives up plays in the backfield, and Mizzou has to get to KJ Jefferson just enough to keep him from getting comfortable.

The offense has to get the ground game going early – the team is 5-0 when running for 200 yards – and banged up QB Conor Bazelak has to at least his his third down throws because …

Why Arkansas Will Win

Arkansas keeps on coming.

It might not always be dominant, and it hasn’t come close to playing the same type of game twice in a row, but at least the O is consistently good at being balanced.

Missouri’s run defense can be blasted on – it starts there. Arkansas wasn’t able to get things going on the ground against LSU or Alabama, but it was able to control the Mississippi State game well enough to get by.

Missouri dinks and dunks with its passing game, but it’s not as effective at it as Mississippi State.

What’s Going To Happen

Arkansas might have lost to Alabama, but that was a great fight with the team battling and battling some more to make it interesting. However, there’s little margin for error here coming off that tough fight.

It was +3 in turnover margin against LSU, and it only won 16-13. It was mistake-free against Mississippi State, and it was still a fight. It blinked in the 52-51 loss to Ole Miss by being -2 in turnovers – and still almost won.

Missouri isn’t quite explosive enough of consistent enough on both sides of the ball to handle an Arkansas team that might not have a ton of high-end talent, but it does a whole lot of things right.

Missouri vs Arkansas Prediction, Lines

Arkansas 35, Missouri 23

Line: Arkansas -14.5, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

