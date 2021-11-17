Mississippi State vs Tennessee State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Mississippi State vs Tennessee State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS

How To Watch: ESPN+/SEC Network+

Record: Mississippi State (6-4), Tennessee State (5-5)

Mississippi State vs Tennessee State Game Preview

Why Tennessee State Will Win

Head coach Eddie Georgi’s team has a secondary.

It has massive problems with penalties, it doesn’t put enough points on the board, and the defense doesn’t come up with enough big plays, but the secondary allows just 179 yards per game and keeps offenses to just 50% completion rate.

Obviously you know what you’re getting with Mississippi State.

It’s not going to run – it’ll do that at a bare minimum – and it’s going to try controlling the clock with its midrange passing attack. Tennessee State has the secondary to keep from getting torched deep, but …

Why Mississippi State Will Win

Mississippi State should be able to keep moving the chains – the Tennessee State defense is strong, but it’s not great on third downs – and it’s not going to take too many points to get this done.

Tennessee State doesn’t have enough of a running game to matter, the Bulldog passing game is on a roll – it was brilliant in the comeback win over Auburn – and 24 points should be enough to win.

Tennessee State scored more than 30 just once.

What’s Going To Happen

A fast start is everything.

Mississippi State struggled to get going against Auburn and it had to scramble to get back into it. This week, the faster it can put this away, the faster it can start preparing for Ole Miss on Thursday.

Tennessee State, though, will be pesky enough to keep this from getting out of hand. Mississippi State isn’t going to be in any danger, but it won’t be as smooth as it might like.

Mississippi State vs Tennessee State Prediction, Lines

Mississippi State 47, Tennessee State 10

Must See Rating: 1.5

