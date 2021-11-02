Mississippi State vs Arkansas prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Mississippi State vs Arkansas How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, AR

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Mississippi State (5-3), Arkansas (5-3)

Mississippi State vs Arkansas Game Preview

Why Mississippi State Will Win

Will Rogers has been fantastic.

The sophomore quarterback is getting into a groove with the offense, playing well overall – hitting 75% of his passes – and it all kicked in with the win over Kentucky, completing 36-of-39 passes for 344 yards and a score with more things happening on the move and down the field.

If he’s connecting, Mississippi State has the exact type of formula to get by the Hogs. It’s going to move the ball on third downs, it’s outstanding at controlling the clock, and that all combines with the fifth-best run defense in America.

Now the Bulldogs have won three of their last four games – with the one loss coming to Alabama – and they’re still in the mix for a possible New Year’s Six bowl appearance if they can win out.

Why Arkansas Will Win

So how do the Hogs handle what the Mississippi State offense is doing?

The offense has to keep moving things, too, and it should after generating a strong balance with 873 rushing yards and 767 passing – with over 200 yards both rushing and passing in each game – over the last three outings.

The defense that’s among the best in the nation at coming up with third down stops has to keep Rogers from moving the chains, and the secondary that’s the best in the SEC at not allowing deep shots, and is second overall behind Georgia in pass D, has to be sharp.

What’s Going To Happen

The Arkansas offense will get things moving.

Mississippi State’s offense is going to throw for at least 350 yards – that’s what it does. However, the Bulldog D continues to be the underappreciated star, allowing fewer than 300 yards of total offense in three of the last four games.

The Hogs, though, will keep the time of possession battle in range, but can it keep the turnovers to a minimum?

Arkansas turned it over twice in the first five games and five times in the last three. Mississippi State will generate a takeaway, but it won’t get the four it generated against Kentucky last week.

Mississippi State vs Arkansas Prediction, Lines

Arkansas 27, Mississippi State 23

Line: Arkanas -5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

