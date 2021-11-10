Minnesota vs Iowa prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Minnesota vs Iowa How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Minnesota (6-3), Iowa (7-2)

Minnesota vs Iowa Game Preview

Why Minnesota Will Win

Iowa doesn’t score.

Oh sure, the 51 hung out on Maryland was sassy, and the defense helped crank things up early in the season, but since the 23-20 win over Penn State the Hawkeyes have scored a grand total of 31 points in three games.

If you’re hanging 17 on Northwestern, there’s an issue.

Minnesota is weird.

It has a Spinal Tap drummer thing happening at running back, but until lsat week against Illinois the ground game kept on working just fine.

Meanwhile, the defense has been fantastic, holding everyone but Nebraska – a 30-23 Gopher win – to 14 points or fewer over six of the last seven games.

Run, dominate the time of possession battle, and keep being good at not turning the ball over. Minnesota can do that.

Why Iowa Will Win

Iowa’s defense is still strong through the issues, and it got back to taking the ball away in bunches with three picks against Northwestern.

The Hawkeyes have been outstanding against the run, allowing fewer than 100 yards in every game but Penn State (giving up 107) and against Wisconsin (allowing 166). Minnesota doesn’t have to run for 300 yards to win, but it needs to come up with at least 150, and that’s going to be a problem.

Minnesota plays at Iowa’s speed. This should be a grind that comes down to field position, penalties, and one key big play at some point. At home, Iowa isn’t necessarily going to buckle, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Minnesota is strangely awesome on the road this season.

It destroyed Colorado, had no issues with Northwestern, and was terrific against Purdue. Now it gets an Iowa team that can’t throw enough to matter and isn’t getting enough out of the ground game to pick up the slack.

Don’t expect anything fun outside of the Gopher celebration when it holds up the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after an ugly, ugly game with a wee bit more scoring than you might think.

Minnesota vs Iowa Prediction, Lines

Minnesota 23, Iowa 17

Line: Iowa -5.5, o/u: 37

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: House of Gucci

1: Yellowstone

