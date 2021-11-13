Minnesota at Los Angeles Chargers prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 14

Minnesota at Los Angeles Chargers How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 14

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Minnesota (3-5), Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Minnesota at Los Angeles Chargers Game Preview

Why Minnesota Will Win

The offense continues to work.

The Vikings might not be having a whole ton of luck with two straight rough losses coming off a bye week, but they’re throwing well, the running game is good enough, and it should all work against a porous Charger defense that’s not getting any better.

Los Angeles has a fun offense, but the run D it getting run over – it’s the worst in the league. Everyone but Las Vegas has hit 126 yards or more, and Minnesota will feed its rotation backs to get it all going.

However …

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 10

Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Win

The Viking defense isn’t holding up.

After making Cooper Rush look like he’s ready for a Hall of Fame bust in the 20-16 loss to Dallas, the Minnesota D got destroyed by Baltimore for 500 yards in last week’s rough overtime loss.

The Chargers might be leaky on defense, but they’re making up for it with their own explosive attack. This isn’t all that hard – when Justin Herbert and the passing game are rolling, they win.

Minnesota’s defense has been rocked against the teams so far that have an offense – Arizona, Dallas, Baltimore – and now …

– NFL Schedule, Game Previews Week 10,

What’s Going To Happen

Minnesota is desperately due.

It’s not going to happen.

Once again, Minnesota will be in a good fight and look in control for a long stretch, and once again the second half meltdown will come.

Los Angeles will be balanced, explosive, and it’ll come through late in what should be yet another thriller in a Minnesota game.

Minnesota at Los Angeles Chargers Prediction, Line

Los Angeles Chargers 27, Minnesota 23

Line: Los Angeles Chargers -3, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

5: “Buzz, your girlfriend … WOOF.”

1: Home Sweet Home Alone

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings