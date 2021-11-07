Minnesota at Baltimore prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 7

Minnesota at Baltimore How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 7

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Minnesota (3-4), Baltimore (5-2)

Minnesota at Baltimore Game Preview

Why Minnesota Will Win

Can the Viking D load up against the run again?

It dared Cooper Rush to lead Dallas to a win last week, and he did. However, the Cowboy running game was held in check by the ultra-focused effort, and that’s what has to happen against the Raven offense.

It’s not as simple as stopping the Ravens when you stop the run, but on the flip side, the D can’t let the ground attack go off. Lamar Jackson has been terrific when he has to throw, but this is still the worst passing game in the NFL yardage-wise.

The Minnesota offense will eventually open it up. There are too many weapons, there’s too much talent, and …

Why Baltimore Will Win

What’s up with the Minnesota O?

Dalvin Cook is as okay as he’s going to be health-wise, the receiving corps is still loaded, Kirk Cousins has been playing well enough, and this thing just isn’t moving.

Great early on, the Vikings have failed to hit 20 points in three of its last four games, and now it has to deal with a rested Baltimore defense.

Things got ugly in the blowout loss to Cincinnati, and Indianapolis went off for over 500 yards a few weeks before that. However, this looked and played like a defense that desperately needed a bit of a break, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The worst pass defense in the NFL is about to get bombed on – at least, Minnesota has to give it a shot.

There’s no excuse. Derek Carr, Joe Burrow, Carson Wentz, and even Patrick Mahomes were able to go off on this Raven D, and so will Cousins.

And it still won’t be enough.

Baltimore will be balanced offensively, fresher, and Lamar Jackson will be far better on third downs for an offense that struggled at times to do just that.

Minnesota at Baltimore Prediction, Line

Baltimore 30, Minnesota 23

Line: Baltimore -6.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

