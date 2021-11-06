Middle Tennessee vs WKU prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Middle Tennessee vs WKU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Houchens Industries LT Smith Stadium, Bowling Green, KY

How To Watch: Stadium

Record: Middle Tennessee (4-4), WKU (4-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Middle Tennessee vs WKU Game Preview

Why Middle Tennessee Will Win

The WKU offense is amazing, Middle Tennessee is without its quarterback, and there are several issues with the running game and on the offensive line and …

No. 1 in the nation in turnover margin, No. 1 in the nation in takeaways.

How has the team with so many problems been able to win three of its last four games? Five takeaways against Southern Miss. Three against UConn. Six against Marshall, and 17 in all over the last four games.

The Blue Raider pass defense hasn’t been all that bad, but …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 10

Why WKU Will Win

The Bailey Zappe thing has worked.

The WKU quarterback is hitting 72% of his passes for over 3,400 yards and 33 touchdowns with just six picks for a passing game that hit 365 yards or more in every game.

Meanwhile, the Middle Tennessee success has been great, but beating UConn and Southern Miss isn’t any big deal. Now it’s about to deal with a Hilltopper defense that’s been solid over the last few weeks and now just has to hold serve because …

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 9

What’s Going To Happen

Blue Raider starting QB Chase Cunningham is out for the season with a leg injury.

There won’t be a whole lot happening through the air from the Blue Raiders, but likely new starter Mike DeLiello can move. The running game will come up with close to 200 yards, the defense will do its part to come up with a few takeaways, and it’ll be just enough to keep this from getting ugly.

WKU will win, but Middle Tennessee will have its moments.

– College Football Schedule: Week 10 Predictions, Lines

Middle Tennessee vs WKU Prediction, Lines

WKU 37, Middle Tennessee 26

Line: WKU -17.5, o/u: 67

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Get a 2nd opinion on the Middle Tennessee State vs Western Kentucky game from our friends at Winners and Whiners. Click here for their in-depth analysis and predictions on the side,total, 1st half, and exotics.

Must See Rating: 2

5: Belfast

1: Ghostbusters: Afterlife

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings