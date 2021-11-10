Michigan vs Penn State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Michigan vs Penn State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Michigan (8-1), Penn State (6-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Michigan vs Penn State Game Preview

Why Michigan Will Win

It might not always be perfect or scintillating, but the offense keeps on rolling.

Lost in the loss to Michigan State were the 552 yards of total offense – part of the reason for the jump over the Spartans in the latest College Football Playoff rankings – and last week everything was kept relatively conservative against a bad Indiana team.

The running game leads the Big Ten – even if it’s not as hot as it was to start the season – behind an offensive line that’s playing as well as any in the conference.

The Penn State offense might be okay throwing the ball, but there’s nothing happening on the ground – it hasn’t hit 100 yards in any of the last three games and in five of the last seven. It’s not going to hit 100 yards against the Wolverines.

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 11

Why Penn State Will Win

Sean Clifford has found his groove.

Banged up against Iowa, the Penn State quarterback didn’t do much over a three game stretch, but he bounced back to ball out against Ohio State, and followed up his 361-yard day with 363 yards and three touchdowns against Maryland.

Statistically, the Michigan pass defense has been fine – it hasn’t allowed a touchdown pass in three games – but it hasn’t gone against anyone who can throw. Clifford isn’t Matthew Stafford or anything, but he should press the Wolverine secondary.

On the other side, the run defense has held up well against everyone but Illinois. At home, the combination of a good D on third downs and a strong punting game should keep the field tilted a bit.

What’s Going To Happen

Watch out for the Michigan passing game.

CJ Stroud and the Ohio State passing game went off on the Nittany Lions, and Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa was sharp with a 371-yard day last week. Michigan won’t get too much from the passing game, but there will be enough balance to keep things moving.

Penn State will feed off the home energy and come up with a few big plays and nice drives, but the steadiness of the Michigan offense – and a great day from the run D – will be enough to push through.

– College Football Schedule: Week 11 Predictions, Lines

Michigan vs Penn State Prediction, Lines

Michigan 30, Penn State 20

Line: PICK, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4.5

5: House of Gucci

1: Yellowstone

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings