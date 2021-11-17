Michigan vs Maryland prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Michigan vs Maryland How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Maryland Stadium, College Park, MD

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Michigan (9-1), Maryland (5-5)

Michigan vs Maryland Game Preview

Why Michigan Will Win

The Maryland defense is having a few issues.

It doesn’t do enough to take the ball away, it doesn’t come up with third down stops, and the pass defense isn’t strong enough.

Michigan is more consistent than sensational. It can hit the big play at the right time – it did just that late against Penn State – but it’s goal it to start rolling and keep on pounding away.

The running game has been a wee bit off over the last few weeks, but it should get going for close to 200 yards in this, the passing attack is moving the chains, and most importantly this week, the other side of the ball gets the job done against the pass.

Maryland can sort of run, but it has to throw to get things going. Michigan has yet to give up a 300-yard day, it doesn’t allow a whole lot of deep shots, and …

Why Maryland Will Win

Really, what quarterback has Michigan faced so far?

Penn State’s Sean Clifford is fine, and Jahan Dotson and the receiving corps are great, and the Wolverines allowed 223 yards last week. That’s about it for the solid passers.

Maryland has to keep things moving with its midrange throws. Taulia Tagovailoa might have a few issues with picks, but he’s been bombing away, hitting close to 70% of his throws on the year with close to 1,200 yards and five scores over the last three games.

As long as he’s able to hit his quick shots and get the ball out of his hands in a hurry, the O will move.

What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, the Maryland offense will get its passing yards, but the defense won’t be able to handle the grind.

Michigan will seem like it always has the ball – it should control the clock for well over 35 minutes – and slow and steady will win the race. It’s not going to be the most impressive of performances overall – at least until late – but it’ll be the win the team needs to set up the showdown next week against the Buckeyes for the Big Ten East title.

Michigan vs Maryland Prediction, Lines

Michigan 34, Maryland 17

Line: Michigan -15, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Tummyache Soak

1: Adele 30

