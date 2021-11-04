Michigan vs Indiana prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Michigan vs Indiana How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Michigan (7-1), Indiana (2-6)

Michigan vs Indiana Game Preview

Why Indiana Will Win

Indiana has to keep up the offensive balance from last week.

It’s been a long and disappointing season that has fallen off a cliff with four straight losses and an 0-5 run in the Big Ten, but the Hoosiers were able to move the ball in the 38-35 loss to Maryland.

The ground game finally showed some life, freshman Donaven McCulley threw for 242 yards and two scores, and the team started to look the like everyone was hoping for two months ago.

If there was ever a time to catch Michigan on a lull, this would be it.

It’s coming off of the gut-punch of a loss to Michigan State, it has a road trip to Penn State follow, and again, it’s all about whether or not Indiana can be versatile with an offense that needs to keep up the pace with what’s coming.

Why Michigan Will Win

Obviously it’s not as simple as Indiana just being balanced on offense or getting the running game going just because it wants to, but it really did come up with one of its sharpest and strongest offensive games of the season last week …

And lost.

Michigan’s lines should dominate this.

You don’t think this D is embarrassed by letting Kenneth Walker get into the Heisman race?

Michigan’s defense is strong at getting off the field, the offensive line isn’t allowing much of anything to happen in the backfield, and it all should work against an IU team that doesn’t generate enough pressure on defense and can’t come up with enough of a steady push on the other.

What’s Going To Happen

Michigan is going to try to beat Michigan State on the first few drives.

Can Indiana withstand the early burst, and can it get to midway through the second quarter with a few points on the board and still in range of making this interesting?

Nah.

Michigan will get its running game groove back, the O will get up quickly, and this should be done and over by the early fourth quarter.

Michigan vs Indiana Prediction, Lines

Michigan 38, Indiana 16

Line: Michigan -20, o/u: 50.6

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

