Michigan State vs Purdue prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Michigan State vs Purdue How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Michigan State (8-0), Purdue (5-3)

Michigan State vs Purdue Game Preview

Why Michigan State Will Win

Besides all of the production from Kenneth Walker, what else is Michigan State doing that’s so right as the No. 3 team in the College Football Playoff rankings?

It’s sort of an odd-great team.

It runs well – it has one of the Heisman front-runners – but it’s not all that great on third downs, the defense isn’t all that great at stopping teams from moving the chains, the team commits a bazillion penalties, and it’s dead last in the Big Ten in total defense.

And it’s still unbeaten and coming off a great win over Michigan.

The team has a way of coming through when it needs to. It’s almost like it has to settle in and then outlast the opponent.

That’s what happens when you have a team that plays with a whole lot of confidence. It comes up with the timely sack, and the takeaway, and the punt return, and whatever is needed in close game after close game.

And it has the nation’s leading rusher.

Why Purdue Will Win

Yeah, Michigan State knows how to win, and it’s playing with swagger, and it’s tough, and it’s clutch, and blah, blah, blah, blah …

This defense gives up a TON of yards.

It doesn’t allow a lot of points, though – again, it’s an odd team – but even so, this might be the exact type of fit for Purdue.

This isn’t a Drew Brees/Billy Dicken/Kyle Orton Basketball on Grass type of team. It plays games in the 20s – the Boilermakers have yet to play a game this year with a point total over 51.

Unlike Michigan State, Purdue doesn’t get hit with penalties – it gets flagged the fewest times in the Big Ten. The defense only gives up 314 yards per game and is great on third downs, and overall, it’s more about ball control than anything else.

Michigan State has the offensive pop and firepower, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Purdue doesn’t give up much on the ground.

Illinois was able to rumble a bit, but Wisconsin was the only team to do much of anything – no one other than the Badgers ran for 200 yards on this bunch.

Walker won’t exactly get bottled up, but he’s going to be in for a long day.

The Boilermaker pass defense that came up with four picks against Iowa and four more against Nebraska in the last three weeks will come up with a few against Payton Thorne, who threw four interceptions in the last two games, and …

Michigan State will once again find a way.

It’s not going to be dominant, but it’ll be another win with Walker breaking through with one big late scoring run.

Purdue’s offense will put up yards, but not enough points, because that’s how the Michigan State defense rolls.

Michigan State vs Purdue Prediction, Lines

Michigan State 23, Purdue 17

Line: Michigan State -3, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 4

