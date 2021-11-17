Michigan State vs Ohio State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Michigan State vs Ohio State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Michigan State (9-1), Ohio State (9-1)

Michigan State vs Ohio State Game Preview

Why Michigan State Will Win

It the Ohio State defense good enough?

It’s been sort of ignored over the last several weeks after the rough start, but the Buckeye D hasn’t exactly been tested since dealing with Minnesota and Oregon to start the season. Purdue was the first decent attack it faced after the first few weeks, and it agave up 477 yards and 31 points.

Granted, almost all of that came when the game was effectively over, but Michigan State might be able to do what it did to Michigan.

Ohio State is going to get its yards and points, but the Spartans have to keep on pushing through. That starts with Kenneth Walker, who might not have to run for five touchdowns like he did against the Wolverines, but again, this is the first good rushing attack OSU has played since Oregon.

On the other side, Michigan State has the pass rush to bother CJ Stroud and keep him uncomfortable, but …

Why Ohio State Will Win

The Ohio State offense really is that good.

No, the defense hasn’t played anyone all that great since September 11th, but the offense had to deal with Penn State and Purdue, and it ripped through both of them.

No. 1 in the nation in yards and scoring, Ohio State got the running game going again with a brilliant day against the Boilermakers, the NFL-caliber receiving corps is lighting it up, and Stroud has settled in.

Michigan State might be playing well, but the defense has been awful. It’s got the nation’s worst pass defense – allowing over 1,300 yards over the last three games – and things aren’t about to get any better this week.

What’s Going To Happen

Give it a half.

Ohio State will come out hot, but it won’t deliver the knockout punch. Walker will get going, the Michigan State offense will move, and it’ll be a close, tight battle going into the fourth quarter. And then Ohio State will go Ohio State.

Two big pass plays will finally open it up and the Spartans won’t quite be able to keep up. Ohio State will put up 500 yards, Walker will run for 150 and two scores, and it’ll be a true survive-and-advance battle.

Michigan State vs Ohio State Prediction, Lines

Ohio State 40, Michigan State 31

Line: Ohio State -19, o/u: 67

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 5

5: Tummyache Soak

1: Adele 30

