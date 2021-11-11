Miami vs Florida State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Miami vs Florida State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Miami (5-4), Florida State (3-6)

Miami vs Florida State Game Preview

Why Miami Will Win

Tyler Van Dyke has turned around the season.

Miami has a whole slew of issues overall, and it’s not like losing D’Eriq King to injury was any sort of a positive, but Van Dyke has been able to mature into the starting quarterback job and the program has taken an upturn with three straight wins.

Now the team that couldn’t win the close games is winning all of them.

Van Dyke settled in after a rocky start, hitting close to 75% of his throws over the last three games with well over 1,100 yards and ten touchdowns and no picks. Best of all, he seems to have given the team confidence to pull out games in close moments.

On the other side, the Miami run defense has been solid – only allowing more than 135 yards on the ground once in the last six games.

Why Florida State Will Win

Can the Noles get their rushing groove back?

They rumbled over Syracuse, North Carolina, and UMass and looked like they were about to turn the season around and get into the mix for a bowl game, but the O fell flat in losses to Clemson and NC State.

However, the defense hasn’t been all that bad against the decent passing teams – there were problems against NC State’s Devin Leary last week, but it’s been okay over the last several weeks – but it’s the offense that has to take over.

FSU might not run for 250 yards, but as long as it’s effective at ripping off yards in chunks, and if it can control the clock just a wee bit – Miami doesn’t do anything with the time of possession battle – that might be enough to survive.

What’s Going To Happen

For people of a certain age, Miami vs Florida State is still magical.

For a while in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and then again in the early 2000s, this matchup stopped the sports world. When it was on, this was the most intense rivalry – at least on the field – in all of sports.

This won’t be that, but it’s still a big deal to get this game.

It would be a huge moment for Florida State and the Mike Norvell era, and it would mean bowl eligibility for Miami.

Van Dyke and the passing game will get past a rocky first half to pull away in the third. The Miami D might not take the ball away enough, but it’ll slow down the Seminole ground attack.

Miami vs Florida State Prediction, Lines

Miami 30, Florida State 26

Line: Miami -2.5, o/u: 60.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: House of Gucci

1: Yellowstone

