Miami at New York Jets prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 21

Miami at New York Jets How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 21

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Miami (3-7), New York Jets (2-7)

Miami at New York Jets Game Preview

Why Miami Will Win

Joe Flacco is starting is the starting quarterback for the New York Jets.

(Pauses)

Things aren’t going well, and that includes biffing the quarterback situation.

Mike White was outstanding against Cincinnati, was fine for a drive against Indianapolis before getting hurt, and then he was thrown to the angry Buffalo wolves. White is worth another look against teams like Miami and Houston, but …

Joe Flacco is starting is the starting quarterback for the New York Jets.

In all seriousness, Flacco should be okay, but there’s no running game to worry about and the New York secondary is about to get lit up by a sort-of healthy Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, and a passing game that should roll for 300 yards for the first time in a few weeks.

Why New York Jets Will Win

No, really. Flacco should be okay.

He won’t be Patrick Mahomes or anything – the good Mahomes; not the one just before last week – but he’ll keep things moving, he’ll come up with a few decent drives, and he should be able to move the offense a bit on a Dolphin secondary that allows enough big plays to matter.

Miami doesn’t run, the O hasn’t scored more than 22 points in eight of the ten games, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Tagovailoa will have a monster game.

Flacco will look okay at times, but the O will stall in the second half and the takeaways will follow. For all of the inconsistencies on the Dolphin defense, it’s taking the ball away with six in the last two games.

Miami will be +2 in turnover margin.

Miami at New York Jets Prediction, Line

Miami 27, New York Jets 20

Line: Miami -3.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

