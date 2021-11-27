Memphis vs Tulane prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

Memphis vs Tulane How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Memphis (5-6), Tulane (2-9)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Memphis vs Tulane Game Preview

Why Tulane Will Win

It’s been a lost season, but a win over Memphis to play the role of spoiler will have to do for something positive.

A two-game winning streak to close things out wouldn’t hurt after rocking USF 45-14.

It’s been a rough run, but there have been a whole slew of positives with a good pass rush, a whole slew of decent battles, and now it’s time to turn it all loose against a very, very shaky Tiger team.

Memphis has lost three of its last four, the running game is missing, and the offense as a whole has only hit 350 yards once in the last four games. Tulane has to control the tempo and the clock with its own ground game, and …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 13

Why Memphis Will Win

Tulane just can’t score.

Oh sure, it ripped up a bad USF team with 45 points, but before that it hadn’t scored more than 13 points in a game for three straight losses, and it hadn’t hit the 30 mark since Week 2 of the season.

The Memphis offense might not be able to run all that well, but this is the chance to get it all going. Tulane can get behind the line, but it also gets gashed in chunks if a team can commit to the ground attack.

Memphis far better home run hitting capabilities.

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 12

What’s Going To Happen

Memphis will finally get that win needed to go bowling.

It’s going to be a fight, and it’s not going to be able to breathe easily until the final drive and the final stop, but it’ll get the win with the defense holding up through the second half after struggling early on.

Tulane will bring the production, but it won’t be sustainable.

– College Football Schedule: Week 13 Predictions, Lines

Memphis vs Tulane Prediction, Lines

Memphis 30, Tulane 23

Line: Memphis -6, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Get a 2nd opinion on the Tulane vs Memphis game from our friends at Winners and Whiners. Click here for their in-depth analysis and predictions on the side,total, 1st half, and exotics.

Must See Rating: 3

5: The Times and Life of Shawn Carter: Official Video of JAY-Z’s 2021 Rock Hall Induction

1: “Why don’t we have Thanksgiving food the rest of the year?”

Week 13 Schedule | CFN Expert Picks

Rankings CFP | AP | Coaches | CFN 1-130

8 Teams In Playoff Chase | Bowl Projections

Bowl Bubble | CFN NFL Expert Picks