Maryland vs. Rutgers prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

Maryland vs. Rutgers How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

How To Watch: Big Ten Network

Record: Maryland (5-6), Rutgers (5-6)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Maryland vs Rutgers Game Preview

Why Maryland Will Win

Get up fast and this is over.

The Rutgers offense just doesn’t do much of anything offensively – it came up with 38 on Indiana, 20 on Illinois, and 13 or fewer in other six of the last eight games.

There’s absolutely no downfield passing game for the Terps to worry about – a saving grace for a pass defense that gets bombed on way too easily.

Maryland has the offense to get going right away through the air, coming up with 350 passing yards or more in three straight games and averaging well over 300 per game on the year.

Even a ten point lead could be insurmountable, but …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 13

Why Rutgers Will Win

Rutgers has enough of a running attack to take over and make the game go its way.

Maryland’s big problem is with the pass defense, and while Rutgers won’t throw for 300 yards, just completing a few key passes here and there might be enough as long as the ground game is grinding.

The Scarlet Knights were able to run for 230 yards on Illinois, and won. It was able to run for 218 yards on Indiana, and won. They’re 4-1 this year when getting to 160 yards rushing, and Maryland allows 160 yards per game.

Control the clock, force a few takeaways, and …

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 12

What’s Going To Happen

The winner is going bowling. The loser isn’t … maybe.

There probably won’t be enough bowl eligible teams, and Rutgers is close to the top of the Academic Progress Rate list. So if you’re a fan of Cal, or Texas, or Florida, root for the Scarlet Knights to knock Maryland out of the mix.

Maryland has the explosion and the offense Rutgers can’t find, but can it get things going just enough to force this into any sort of a mini-shootout?

Not really, but it’ll get just enough out of its offense to come up with the two second half scoring drives it’ll need to get out alive and with a sixth win.

The Terp defense will hold firm.

– College Football Schedule: Week 13 Predictions, Lines

Maryland vs Rutgers Prediction, Lines

Maryland 26, Rutgers 17

Line: Maryland -1.5, o/u: 53

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: The Times and Life of Shawn Carter: Official Video of JAY-Z’s 2021 Rock Hall Induction

1: “Why don’t we have Thanksgiving food the rest of the year?”

Week 13 Schedule | CFN Expert Picks

Rankings CFP | AP | Coaches | CFN 1-130

8 Teams In Playoff Chase | Bowl Projections

Bowl Bubble | CFN NFL Expert Picks