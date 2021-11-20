Marshall vs Charlotte prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Marshall vs Charlotte How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium, Charlotte, NC

How To Watch: Stadium

Record: Marshall (6-4), Charlotte (5-5)

Marshall vs Charlotte Game Preview

Why Marshall Will Win

Marshall might have lost to UAB last week, but it’s still deep in the hunt for the Conference USA East title.

Win this week, and a win next week over WKU gets it done.

The Thundering Herd passing game should work with a ton of time to operate – Charlotte doesn’t generate much of a pass rush – and the ground game should get back on track after taking a few weeks off.

On the other side, the Marshall pass defense should hold up. Charlotte can’t win if it doesn’t throw well, and now it’s going against a D that allowed just 182 passing yards per game. But …

Why Charlotte Will Win

Marshall can’t handle losing the turnover battle.

It was able to win the first two games of the year despite being on the wrong side of the stat, but it lost to East Carolina after giving the ball away three times, it was -4 against Middle Tennessee, and last week it was -1 against UAB. Against the teams that can hang around, that appears to be just that little bit of a difference.

Charlotte isn’t great in the turnover battle, but it’s usually able to keep things even. It’s great at dominating the time of possession fight, it’s good at moving the chains, and veteran QB Chris Reynolds has been on fire with four straight games with 200 yards or more and 448 against Louisiana Tech.

What’s Going To Happen

Marshall’s defense is about to get pushed harder than it has in weeks, but the offensive balance will be enough to get by.

Again, as long as the Herd don’t start turning the ball over in bunches, they should be able to survive a good day from Reynolds and turn the WKU game into a division title showdown.

Marshall vs Charlotte Prediction, Lines

Marshall 37, Charlotte 20

Line: Marshall -14.5, o/u: 62

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

