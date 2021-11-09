MAC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 11

MAC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 11 of the season.
MAC Results So Far
SU: 61-18, ATS: 42-35, Point Total: 40-37-2
Tuesday, November 9
Akron at Western Michigan
7:00, CBS Sports Network
Line: Western Michigan -26, o/u: 62
Buffalo at Miami University
7:00, ESPNU
Line: Miami University -7, o/u: 57.5
Ohio at Eastern Michigan
8:00, ESPN2
Line: Eastern Michigan -6, o/u: 60.5
Wednesday, November 10
Ball State at Northern Illinois
7:00, ESPN2
Prediction: Northern Illinois 30, Ball State 27
Line: Ball State -2.5, o/u: 62.5
Toledo at Bowling Green
7:00, CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Toledo 41, Bowling Green 24
Line: Toledo -10.5, o/u: 50.5
Kent State at Central Michigan
8:00, ESPNU
Prediction: Central Michigan 41, Kent State 37
Line: Central Michigan -2.5, o/u: 74.5
