MAC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 11

MAC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 11 of the season.

MAC Results So Far

SU: 61-18, ATS: 42-35, Point Total: 40-37-2

Tuesday, November 9

7:00, CBS Sports Network

Line: Western Michigan -26, o/u: 62

7:00, ESPNU

Line: Miami University -7, o/u: 57.5

8:00, ESPN2

Line: Eastern Michigan -6, o/u: 60.5

Wednesday, November 10

7:00, ESPN2

Prediction: Northern Illinois 30, Ball State 27

Line: Ball State -2.5, o/u: 62.5

7:00, CBS Sports Network

Prediction: Toledo 41, Bowling Green 24

Line: Toledo -10.5, o/u: 50.5

8:00, ESPNU

Prediction: Central Michigan 41, Kent State 37

Line: Central Michigan -2.5, o/u: 74.5

