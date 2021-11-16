MAC Football Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 12

MAC Football Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 12

By November 16, 2021 11:46 am

MAC football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 12 of the season.

MAC Results So Far
SU: 67-19, ATS: 47-36, Point Total: 44-39-2

Tuesday, November 16

Toledo at Ohio

7:00, ESPN+
Line: Toledo -7, o/u: 54.5

Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan

7:30, ESPN2
Line: Western Michigan -5.5, o/u: 66

Bowling Green at Miami University

8:00, ESPNU
Line: Miami University -17, o/u: 51.5

Week 12 Schedule, Predictions, Game Times

Wednesday, November 17

Northern Illinois at Buffalo

7:00, ESPN2
Line: Northern Illinois -1.5, o/u: 62.5

Central Michigan at Ball State

7:00, ESPNU
Line: Ball State -1.5, o/u: 61

Saturday, November 20

Kent State at Akron

12:00, ESPN+
Line: Kent State -13.5, o/u: 75

