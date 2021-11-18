Louisville vs Duke prediction, game preview, how to watch: Thursday, November 18

Louisville vs Duke How To Watch

Date: Thursday, November 18

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC

How To Watch: 7:30, ESPN

Record: Louisville (5-5), Duke (3-7)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Louisville vs Duke Game Preview

Why Louisville Will Win

It’s been a strange and tough run for a Louisville team trying to get bowl eligible, but this is when the offense has to take off.

Duke’s offense has been spotty, but it’s the defensive side that’s the true disaster, especially against anyone who can throw.

Louisville QB Malik Cunningham is coming off this best game of the year in the team’s best performance of the season. He hit 73% of his passes with four scores in the 41-3 win over Syracuse, and now he goes against the nation’s second-worst pass defense.

The Blue Devils are giving up over 300 passing yards per game, and Louisville should come close. However …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 12

Why Duke Will Win

Louisville’s defense has improved, but it’s about to get run on.

Duke’s ground game hasn’t been able to keep the production going after a great first half of the season, but the offense pushed for close to 200 yards in last week’s loss to Virginia Tech.

The offense is trying to find something that works for the passing game, getting freshman Riley Leonard some meaningful work – he can run a little bit. Louisville’s secondary is just leaky enough to give up over 200 yards. Duke has the parts, they just have to work.

– NFL Expert Picks: CFN Week 11

What’s Going To Happen

Duke’s offensive parts aren’t working because the lines aren’t getting the job done.

Louisville will get up fast, it’ll turn to the offensive line to take over – the Cardinal front five is good in pass protection – and it’ll be on cruise control in the fourth quarter.

– College Football Schedule: Week 12 Predictions, Lines

Louisville vs Duke Prediction, Lines

Louisville 40, Duke 21

Line: Louisville -20, o/u: 60.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: Tummyache Soak

1: Adele 30

Rankings AP | Coaches | CFN 1-130 Rankings

Bowl Projections | Heisman Race

College Football Playoff Chase, Who’s Alive?

Coach Hot Seat Top 10 | Bowl Bubble: Who’s In, Out