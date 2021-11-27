Louisiana vs ULM prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

Louisiana vs ULM How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Cajun Field, Lafayette, LA

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Louisiana (10-1), ULM (4-7)

Louisiana vs ULM Game Preview

Why ULM Will Win

Yeah, yeah, yeah, it’s a rivalry game and all that, but just how much is Louisiana going to want to crank out the energy?

It had the Sun Belt West title wrapped up almost right away, and now it’s all about next week’s showdown with Appalachian State for the Sun Belt title.

For all of the great things the Ragin’ Cajuns have done, and for all of the wins, the offense hasn’t cranked it up all that much – the running game hasn’t hit 170 yards in three of the last four games.

ULM doesn’t have a turnover problem, it doesn’t get flagged enough to matter, and …

Why Louisiana Will Win

Louisiana should be able to control the ball and the game as long as it wants to.

ULM was looking like a potential threat in the Sun Belt West race, and then came the four-game losing streak to end all of that.

There isn’t enough of a ground game to matter, the offense is the worst in the Sun Belt, and there aren’t enough long, sustained drives take Louisiana out of its game.

As long as Levi Lewis and the Ragin’ Cajun offense don’t take any big chances and keep it nice and conservative, the points will come. It also helps that …

What’s Going To Happen

Louisiana doesn’t turn the ball over.

It only gave it away eight times on the year, and it’s not going to start screwing up this week against the Warhawks.

Yeah, it’s a rivalry game and ULM will pull out all of the stops, but after the first half it won’t be enough.

Beating ULM and going 11-1 are important, too. The goal will be to put this away fast and be on to the Sun Belt title game.

Louisiana vs ULM Prediction, Lines

Louisiana 31, ULM 13

Line: Louisiana -21.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

