By November 12, 2021 5:05 pm

Louisiana vs Troy prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Louisiana vs Troy How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13
Game Time: 3:30 ET
Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, AL
How To Watch: ESPN+
Record: Louisiana (8-1), Troy (5-4)
Louisiana vs Troy Game Preview

Why Louisiana Will Win

The Ragin’ Cajuns already have the Sun Belt West locked up along with a bowl bid, but they have a shot for more than that.

If they win out and take the Sun Belt title, they might be a Cincinnati loss from being deep in the hunt for a New Year’s Six bid.

For now, they just need to be sharper.

Yeah, they’re winning, but too many games are a fight. They’re used to close battles, and this should be that against a Troy team with a good enough defense to be nasty.

However, Louisiana has the offense that can control the clock. It does all the little things right – it doesn’t turn the ball over, the punting game is solid, and the defense holds up when it has to.

Troy doesn’t have a big-time offense, but …

Why Troy Will Win

The Trojan defense continues to hold up just fine.

This might not be a high-powered team, but it’s able stop the run, the D gets off the field on third downs, and the pass rush is enough to be a bother for a Ragin’ Cajun offense that’s used to owning the offensive front.

This is big for Troy. With Appalachian State and a trip to Georgia State to close, getting bowl eligible now would be a big deal, and …

What’s Going To Happen

It’s been a bit of an inconsistent Troy team that doesn’t have the pop to keep up if Louisiana gets off to a hot start, but at home, the D will come through.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have a weird way of rising up and rocking – like with the destruction of Appalachian State and blowouts over Ohio and Texas State – but those are at home.

The Trojans have won three of their last four – the only loss was at Coastal Carolina – and they’ll hang on for dear life in the final moments to get their best win of the year.

Louisiana vs Troy Prediction, Lines

Troy 27, Louisiana 24
Line: Louisiana -6.5, o/u: 48
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: House of Gucci
1: Yellowstone

