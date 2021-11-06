Louisiana Tech vs UAB prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Louisiana Tech vs UAB How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Louisiana Tech (2-6), UAB (5-3)

Louisiana Tech vs UAB Game Preview

Why Louisiana Tech Will Win

So what’s working?

It’s been a rough year with four straight losses and little to no offensive punch, but the team is doing one thing really, really well.

It can force takeaways.

It’s not a plus for the program at this point to just come close in losses – especially to Old Dominion – but it’s been forcing turnovers in bunches. It didn’t generate any against ODU, but it came up with eight in the previous three games with was why the Bulldogs were able to stay around with NC State, UTSA, and UTEP.

UAB isn’t air tight with the ball. It’s not awful when it comes to turnovers, but it gave it away four times against Tulane and four more against Florida Atlantic.

However …

Why UAB Will Win

Yeah, the Louisiana Tech offense. There’s no running game.

The passing attack isn’t awful – it should be able to hit 250 yards without a problem – but that’s not enough. There’s no ground attack for UAB to deal with – the Bulldogs haven’t hit 100 yards in four of the last five games.

The UAB defense has been inconsistent overall, but it’s been solid in Conference USA play. Amazing over the last three games, it stuffed everything Southern Miss tried to do, didn’t allow much against Florida Atlantic, and wasn’t bad against Rice, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Just when it seemed like UAB was ready to make a big move, it dropped a home game to a Rice team it should’ve rolled through.

UAB couldn’t convert on its third down tries, Rice could, and it was a 30-24 loss. The defense will bounce back, the offense will hit on enough deep plays to take over, and the rested team will get through this and deal with the huge finishing kick of at Marshall, at UTSA, UTEP.

Louisiana Tech vs UAB Prediction, Lines

UAB 30, Louisiana Tech 17

Line: UAB -13.5, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

