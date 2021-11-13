Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 14

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco How To Watch

Date: Monday, November 15

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Los Angeles Rams (7-2), San Francisco (3-5)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco Game Preview

Why Los Angeles Rams Will Win

You think the Rams are going to do that again?

The national stage was theirs against a Derrick Henry-less Tennessee, and they didn’t show up in a lifeless 28-16 loss.

The temptation will be to start bombing away and get back to doing what made Matthew Stafford look like an MVP candidate, but this needs to be all about Darrell Henderson, Sony Michel, and the running game.

James Conner isn’t that great, but he looked like the best back in the league as he ripped through the 49er defense last week. San Francisco is giving yards in chunks on the ground, allowing close to 500 yards over the last three games.

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 10

Why San Francisco Will Win

The offense got George Kittle involved again.

Lost in all the problems stopping Conner and the Arizona offense was a San Francisco attack that was okay for the second week in a row.

Jimmy Garoppolo is quietly playing well, running for a few scores to go along with a 300-yard day against Chicago, and following it up with close to 300 against the Cardinals.

Turnovers were an issue last week, but the Rams aren’t taking the ball away enough over the last few games.

– NFL Schedule, Game Previews Week 10,

What’s Going To Happen

The 49er defense has inexplicably gone bye-bye against the run, while the Ram defense has been slightly disappointing overall.

Stafford will bounce back from last week, the ground game will get to 150 yards, and the Rams will look and play like their normal selves …. sort of.

They rolled a whole bunch of bad teams and had one great performance against Tampa Bay. San Francisco makes this a fight.

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco Prediction, Line

Los Angeles 30, San Francisco 24

Line: Los Angeles -4, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 4

5: “Buzz, your girlfriend … WOOF.”

1: Home Sweet Home Alone

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings