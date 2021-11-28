Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 28

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 28

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Los Angeles Rams (7-3), Green Bay (8-3)

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Game Preview

Why Los Angeles Rams Will Win

Just how bad is the Aaron Rodgers toe?

It’s supposedly really hurting, and it’s also supposedly not what’s called covid toe – but whatever is happening, it’s not good.

He didn’t play all week, and now he gets the fun of the cold to go along with all the physical issues going on.

The Rams should be able to bomb away on a secondary that just got lit up by the Vikings, and the hope is for the team to be energized and focused after two weeks off – and following two losses.

However …

Why Green Bay Will Win

30ish and cold. Welcome to Green Bay, LA guys.

Matthew Stafford is more than used to playing in less than ideal conditions, and at least the team is missing the snow that’s supposed to hit Monday, but this is the late game. It’s going to be in the 20s by the time this thing ends.

On the field, what’s going wrong with the Rams? Turnovers, the defense hasn’t been playing up to its billing, and the big plays aren’t there. It also hasn’t helped that the lightweights on the schedule are gone for a bit.

The Green Bay defense might have had a tough time against Minnesota. but the run D has been wonderful, the offense gets parts back to help out Rodgers – Aaron Jones might play a role – and …

What’s Going To Happen

It’s going to be 79 and sunny in Los Angeles on Sunday. The cold is going to play a role.

Stafford will come out humming, but the game will settle in fast. The Packers will rely on the ground game to keep the high-powered Rams off the field, but it won’t be enough.

The LA offense will be crisp after the time off – even in the chill.

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Prediction, Line

Los Angeles Rams 26, Green Bay 24.

Line: Los Angeles -1.5, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 5

