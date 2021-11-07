Las Vegas at New York Giants prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 7

Las Vegas at New York Giants How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 7

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Las Vegas (5-2), New York Giants (2-6)

Las Vegas at New York Giants Game Preview

Why Las Vegas Will Win

The running game should start working again.

The Raiders only have two 100-yard games, and they’re having too much fun bombing away with the passing attack, but the Giants are getting run on too easily allowing more than 100 yards in four of the last five games.

With the emergence of Kenyan Drake to go along with Josh Jacobs, it’ll be too easy to keep hading the ball off and pound away, Derek Carr shouldn’t have much of an issue against a porous Giants pass D, and the offense will keep on coming without the mistakes.

New York lives on takeaways, and Las Vegas doesn’t give them up – it has yet to turn it over multiple times in a game.

Why New York Giants Will Win

The defense has stepped up.

The offense has been a struggle with Saquon Barkley not able to do much and with a constantly banged up receiving corps, but the D held down Kansas City to 20 points and stuffed Carolina in a 25-3 win.

Daniel Jones has been quietly solid. He’s not among the elite quarterbacks by any means, but he’s doing a decent job of carrying the O by himself, and he should be able push the passing game a bit with a whole lot of dinking and dunking to keep the chains moving.

Control the clock, and the Giant defense should do its part, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The Giants are heading into the bye week and the Raiders are coming off of theirs.

It’s hardly been a restful time off with the Henry Ruggs situation adding on yet another horrible moment in a season full of adversity.

The Giant defense will keep this from getting out of hand early, but the Raider defense that came up with six takeaways over the last two weeks will help the team pull away with a key late turnover.

Las Vegas at New York Giants Prediction, Line

Las Vegas 27, New York Giants 23

Line: Las Vegas -3, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

