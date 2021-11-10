Kentucky vs Vanderbilt prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Vanderbilt Stadium, Nashville, TN

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Kentucky (6-3), Vanderbilt (2-7)

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt Game Preview

Why Kentucky Will Win

Vanderbilt scored last week and it still wasn’t enough.

This has been an offensively challenged team all year – it’s 128th out of 130 teams averaging just under 15 points per game – with no downfield passing game and not enough positive plays on third downs.

Kentucky is great at keeping things going – it’s strong on third downs – it usually makes teams play its style, and it has the ability to dominate the time of possession battle.

Vanderbilt won’t have the ball all that often, and it’s going to be pressed to take advantage of the opportunities when it does. That’s when the turnovers will come. However …

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

Kentucky has the right style to match up with Vanderbilt does.

The Wildcats tried to keep up in the firefight with Tennessee last week in the 45-42 loss, and they showed they had the offensive pop to do it. That’s not its style, though.

The goal is to keep this slow, slug it out in a controlled game without a ton of mistakes and with a big day on the ground, but UK doesn’t take the ball away and it’s a tad hit-or-miss with the rushing attack.

Vanderbilt will want and need to keep this in the 20s, and Kentucky will oblige.

What’s Going To Happen

The Commodores have had two weeks off to rest up, and they needed it after giving up well over 1,000 yards of total offense to Mississippi State and Missouri.

They’re not going to give up 500 yards to the Wildcats, but they’ll be run over for close to 200 yards as they have problems on too many third downs.

Kentucky has a whole slew of flaws, and it can be pushed by a good passing team. That’s not Vanderbilt.

This won’t get ugly, but every time it seems like the Commodores have a shot to get in the game, they won’t.

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Lines

Kentucky 30, Vanderbilt 13

Line: Kentucky -21, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

