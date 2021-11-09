Kent State vs Central Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, November 10

Kent State vs Central Michigan How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, November 10

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium, Mount Pleasant, MI

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Kent State (5-4), Central Michigan (5-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Kent State vs Central Michigan Game Preview

Why Kent State Will Win

No one’s stopping this offense.

It might not be great on third downs, and the offensive line gives up a whole lot of plays behind the line, but the yards and points don’t stop.

The MAC East race isn’t over – it still has to get past Miami University if the RedHawks win this week against Buffalo – but at least the Golden Flashes are close. It’s coming from QB Dustin Crum and an attack that just ripped through Northern Illinois for close to 700 yards.

This team moves fast, fast, fast, with the balance to figure out how to roll no matter what defenses try to do. Central Michigan has a bit-time offense with the best passing attack in the MAC, but the defense gives up a whole lot of yards.

Can the Chippewas keep up the pace? Kent State will put up close to 500 yards. Get there, CMU. And …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 11

Why Central Michigan Will Win

The Chippewa offense can hang.

This might not be the dangerous all-around O that Kent State brings, but the scoring punch has been there over the past few weeks – helped by a few big punt returns for scores against Western Michigan from Kalil Pimpleton – with Daniel Richardson a sure thing for 200 yards or more through the air.

The Kent State secondary has been getting crushed, allowing close to 1,200 yards over the last three games including 532 in the win over Northern Illinois. Combine that with a whole lot of Golden Flash penalties, and Central Michigan should have more than enough chances to keep on scoring – and to hold serve once in a while – at home.

What’s Going To Happen

Get ready to have a whole lot of fun, because Kent State games are always a blast.

The Golden Flashes manage to come up with wins even though they give up a bazillion yards – that’s the cost of doing business.

However, Central Michigan will bomb away and have one of its better games on the ground, but it’ll be an up-and-down fight that will end with a big late scoring drive.

Kent State doesn’t turn the ball over, but Central Michigan’s offense won’t need the help.

– College Football Schedule: Week 11 Predictions, Lines

Kent State vs Central Michigan Prediction, Lines

Central Michigan 41, Kent State 37

Line: Central Michigan -2.5, o/u: 74.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

5: House of Gucci

1: Yellowstone

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings