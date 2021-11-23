Kansas State vs Texas prediction, game preview, how to watch: Friday, November 26

Kansas State vs Texas How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 26

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Kansas State (7-4), Texas (4-7)

Kansas State vs Texas Game Preview

Why Kansas State Will Win

Now it’s time to shoot for a stronger bowl appearance.

Texas is having a few issues.

It’s banged up, it’s not tackling well, it’s not cranking out enough consistency through the air, and the season that looked so promising in early October will end up being a total disaster.

The Texas run defense has been a problem, the pass defense has gone bye-bye, and Kansas State should be able to generate enough from RB Deuce Vaughn – on a run of four straight 100-yard running games to matter.

As long as the Wildcats win on the lines like they have for most of the year, they should be okay. But …

Why Texas Will Win

Can QB Skylar Thompson go? He got knocked out of the Baylor game with an ankle injury, and the passing game isn’t close to the same without him.

Will Howard and Jaren Lewis are capable, but Thompson is the veteran who can take over the game.

Yes, Texas is having issues, but the ground attack was great against West Virginia without Bijan Robinson, the O should be able to throw for well over 200 yards, and as bad as things have been, the pressure is sort of off.

It’s Senior Day in a 4-7 season, but …

What’s Going To Happen

All might not be lost for Texas.

Depending on how many openings there are for bowl slots – there should be at least three, maybe four – without enough eligible teams, 5-7 Texas can still be in the mix. Thanks to a good Academic Progress Rate, there’s a very, very remote shot at a bowl by going 5-7, but for now, just closing with a win would be good enough.

It all depends on Thompson. If he’s his normal self, Kansas State wins. He doesn’t appear to be close to 100%, though.

Texas salvages something out of this rough run.

Kansas State vs Texas Prediction, Lines

Texas 27, Kansas State 23

Line: Texas -3, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

