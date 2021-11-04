Kansas State vs Kansas prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Kansas State vs Kansas How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Kansas State (5-3), Kansas (1-7)

Kansas State vs Kansas Game Preview

Why Kansas State Will Win

And there’s the Kansas we’re all used to.

After looking brilliant at times against Oklahoma in the stunning 35-23 loss to a team that’s probably going to end up in the College Football Playoff, it all came crashing back to reality in a 55-3 loss to Oklahoma State.

The defense was bad, the offense worse, and the team that’s the worst in the nation in a few areas – most specifically, third down defense – showed just how far things still have to go.

Kansas State has been okay over the last two weeks – it basically got two coaches fired.

Matt Wells was sacked by Texas Tech after losing a tight battle to the Wildcats, and the Gary Patterson ended at TCU after lat week’s loss.

What is Kansas State doing better now after a three-game losing streak? It’s simple … it played mediocre teams and the D stepped up.

5-0 when holding teams to 340 yards or fewer, 0-3 when it doesn’t, it now gets a Kansas State that only got to 340 three times, and …

Why Kansas Will Win

It’s not like the Kansas State offense is going to go off.

The Wildcats are playing better defensively, but the running game is struggling and the overall explosion isn’t there either for an attack that’s riding a hard time to consistently keep everything rolling.

The Oklahoma game might have been an aberration, but it should be able to come up with enough third down conversions to keep things moving a little bit – Kansas State struggles to get off the field.

Yes, the Jayhawk D can’t come up with enough meaningful stops, again, this isn’t a K-State offense with a ton of firepower. It doesn’t generate a whole lot of first downs and usually plays low scoring, close battles.

What’s Going To Happen

No, Kansas State isn’t going to make this three in a row – Kansas head coach Lance Leipold won’t be fired after this.

Kansas will be far, far better than it was against Oklahoma State – the Cowboy D is a killer – but it’ll sputter just enough in the second half to allow Kansas State to go on a run.

Once again, the Jayhawk defense won’t be able to last.

Kansas State vs Kansas Prediction, Lines

Kansas State 42, Kansas 17

Line: Kansas State -24, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

