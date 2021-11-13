Kansas City at Las Vegas prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 14

Kansas City at Las Vegas How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 14

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

How To Watch: NBC

Record: Kansas City (5-4), Las Vegas (5-3)

Kansas City at Las Vegas Game Preview

Why Kansas City Will Win

Can the turnovers flip to the other side?

Kansas City was having massive giveaway problems for weeks – with 19 in seven games – and then it got through the Green Bay game clean, was a +2 in turnover margin, and it got the big win.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas turned it over three times and lost to the Giants despite a big day from the defense.

The air show is there at Kansas City somewhere, but in this it will likely be about the running game. The Vegas defensive front is among the worst in the league at holding up to ground attacks – allowing 100 yards or more to everyone but Pittsburgh – and the Chiefs will need it because …

Why Las Vegas Will Win

It’s not like defenses using a two-high safety coverage scheme is anything out of the ordinary – Kansas City is just not playing well.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chief attack had major turnover issues before last week, but it’s not like it’s a one week fix.

All of a sudden, the big plays have gone bye-bye, Mahomes is forcing things and his timing is off, and now it all goes against a Vegas secondary that doesn’t give up the deep shot.

And yes, Las Vegas isn’t great against the run. That’s okay, Kansas City hasn’t been all that great on the ground.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s okay to say it – even after a two-game winning streak – Kansas City isn’t very good right now.

The D was able to save the day against a Packer team missing its guy and against a banged up New York Giant squad, but The Raider O should be able to throw enough to get everyone out of its shell.

At home in a rivalry game, this should be a bit of a shootout with Mahomes rolling in the second half, but the Raiders will pull out a thriller after last week’s disappointment to New York.

Kansas City at Las Vegas Prediction, Line

Las Vegas 30, Kansas City 27

Line: Kansas City -2.5, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5:

Must See Rating:

