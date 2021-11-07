Jacksonville at Buffalo prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 7

Jacksonville at Buffalo How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 7

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Jacksonville (1-6), Buffalo (5-2)

Jacksonville at Buffalo Game Preview

Why Jacksonville Will Win

What can the Jaguars do against the NFL’s No. 1 O and No. 1 D?

Get running.

Yeah, Buffalo is that good, but it’s also been able to beat a whole lot of mediocre teams – and that includes Kansas City, for now.

Tennessee was able to run, and Kansas City ground out 120 yards. Jacksonville was able to run well on the Titans, Bengals, and Cardinals, and it has to at least give it a shot from the start to take the pressure off its rookie quarterback.

Trevor Lawrence and the passing game have been terrific, but he won’t have to do it all. As long as he’s avoiding the turnovers and moving the chains, he’ll be doing his job. But …

Why Buffalo Will Win

Buffalo isn’t making enough mistakes to give this away, and Jacksonville isn’t doing anything to force errors.

The Jaguars have just two takeaways on the year, and Buffalo has just two turnovers in its last five games. There’s no need to do anything crazy here.

Go with the balanced attack, don’t take any chances, assume the defense will come through time and again and assume the pass defense will take care of Lawrence.

The Bills are fantastic on third downs on both sides of the ball – Jacksonville is the second-worst team in the NFL on third downs.

Get a few early points, and this should be over.

What’s Going To Happen

Buffalo hasn’t exactly been sharp over its last few games, and it’s going to try rectifying that right away in this.

It’ll come up with two quick scoring drives, Jacksonville will get away from the running game, and this will get ugly just after halftime. The Buffalo defense will pitch a gem.

Jacksonville at Buffalo Prediction, Line

Buffalo 34, Jacksonville 10

Line: Buffalo -14.5, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Decorating for Thanksgiving … in November

1: Decorating for Christmas … in November

