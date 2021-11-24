Iowa vs Nebraska prediction, game preview, how to watch: Friday, November 26

Iowa vs Nebraska How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 26

Game Time: 1:30 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Iowa (9-2), Nebraska (3-8)

Iowa vs Nebraska Game Preview

Why Iowa Will Win

It’s Nebraska. It’ll find a new, creative, and brutally painful way to lose this game.

It’s become the brand for the 2021 Huskers – play well, battle hard, get right there with a chance to win, and then … nope.

It’s absolutely insane. The Huskers have lost five in a row all by a touchdown or less – getting totally hosed on a missed pass interference call in the final moment last week in the 35-28 loss at Wisconsin – and all eight defeats were by eight points or fewer.

However, good teams win tight games – that’s part of the deal.

Iowa is back to taking the ball away with five turnovers forced over the last three games to get to No. 2 in the nation in turnover margin. There aren’t any penalties, there’s at least a little hope for a passing game with Alex Padilla coming up with a good game against Minnesota – if he starts; we’ll just blow off last week’s 6-of-17 day last week against Illinois – and the defense continues to be tough when it has to be. But …

Why Nebraska Will Win

Nebraska’s offense just lit up what was the nation’s No. 1 defense.

Wisconsin was allowing just 215 yards per game before last week, but Adrian Martinez and the passing game went off for a season-high 351 yards. Martinez was decisive, he was making plays on the move, and he came really, really close to pulling off the upset.

Iowa’s defense might be terrific, but it hasn’t exactly faced a who’s who of high-octane passing quarterbacks.

Purdue can throw – and it ripped apart the Hawkeye defense for 378 yards in the win in mid-October. Iowa State’s Brock Purdy threw for over 250 yards, and that’s been about it, again, because the D hasn’t been pushed enough.

All of a sudden, though, the Hawkeyes have allowed 220 passing yards or more in four of the last five games.

What’s Going To Happen

Iowa can put the pressure on.

If it wins, it goes to the Big Ten Championship if Minnesota beats Wisconsin. If it loses, the battle for the Paul Bunyan Axe will be to see who gets the Michigan-Ohio State winner.

Nebraska will do the Gophers and Badgers a solid.

The Iowa offensive line just isn’t good enough for the running game, and the passing attack won’t get the job done late to counter a fantastic season finale by Martinez.

Just when it seems like Nebraska is going to blow it again as Iowa goes on a late march …

Iowa vs Nebraska Prediction, Lines

Nebraska 23, Iowa 20

