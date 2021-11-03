Illinois vs Minnesota prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Illinois vs Minnesota How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Illinois (3-6), Minnesota (6-2)

Illinois vs Minnesota Game Preview

Why Illinois Will Win

The Illini defense is playing well.

Wisconsin was able to rumble at will, and Rutgers ran for 230 yards, but overall, Illinois is able to keep scores low and games close with its style. It hasn’t allowed more than 24 points since the loss to Virginia six games ago and in Big Ten play.

Minnesota’s running back situation is sadly ridiculous with injuries. The offensive line is great, the ground game is working no matter what, but the team is scrambling for any backs who can handle the job now.

This isn’t a Minnesota team that’s going to throw 50 on the board. Keep it close, grind it out, how to get the right turnovers at the right times – Illinois can do that.

But …

Why Minnesota Will Win

If the Minnesota running game works, forget it.

Yeah, the Gopher running back depth chart has ben decimated, but the blocking is there, the style doesn’t change, and freshman Mar’Keise Irving has been the Next Back Up with 225 yards and three touchdowns over the last two weeks.

Even with the injury issues, the Gophers are getting better and better on the ground, hammering Maryland for 326 yards and Northwestern for 308.

Illinois is 0-3 when giving up over 200 rushing yards, but it’s going to come down to …

What’s Going To Happen

Turnovers. Illinois has to have them.

It hasn’t come away with one in either of the past two weeks – which was crazy that it beat Penn State despite being -3 in turnover margin – but it forced two in five straight games before that.

Minnesota lost to Bowling Green because of three giveaways – and because it just never got off the bus – but it doesn’t have a big turnover issue.

This will get mucky, and there won’t be anything aesthetically pleasing about this, but the Gophers will run through the Illinois D just enough to control the game and hold on late.

Illinois vs Minnesota Prediction, Lines

Minnesota 27, Illinois 14

Line: Minnesota -15, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

