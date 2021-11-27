Houston vs. UConn prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

Houston vs. UConn How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Pratt & Whitney Stadium, East Hartford, CT

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Houston (10-1), UConn (1-10)

Houston vs UConn Game Preview

Why Houston Will Win

Get this over with very, very quickly.

The Cougars have to use this as a chance to get the backups tuned up for the future and can’t be stressed too much with the American Athletic Conference championship against Cincinnati up next. Win that, and at 12-1 they’d be the conference champs and, most likely, would be in the a New Year’s Six game.

But first they have to get by UConn.

The Huskies have the least-efficient passing game in college football, they don’t move the chains at all, and they can’t score. They haven’t hit more than 13 points against anyone but Yale in the last five games.

Houston’s defense might not let UConn convert one third down try.

Why UConn Will Win

Houston will be about as unfocused as a team can get.

This game doesn’t really matter in the grand scheme of things. Cincinnati got its game with East Carolina over with on Friday and has an extra day to rest up and prepare. Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen would love to give his team that break as soon as possible.

The Houston offensive front has been shaky in pass protection, there have been defensive lapses – like in shootouts against USF and SMU – and then there’s the weather.

It’s going to be in the 30s at game time. It’s not exactly balmy in Houston right now, but 25 degrees colder to this team will matter a bit.

What’s Going To Happen

Houston will get up fast with touchdowns on its first three drives. UConn will put together one good scoring drive of its own, but that won’t be nearly enough to keep up.

Holgorsen will get his backups in the game as soon as humanly possible and won’t show Cincinnati anything it can use.

Houston vs UConn Prediction, Lines

Houston 44, UConn 10

Line: Houston -33, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 1.5

