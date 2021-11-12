Houston vs Temple prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Houston vs Temple How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Houston (8-1), Temple (3-6)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Houston vs Temple Game Preview

Why Houston Will Win

Temple has been flat-out awful.

The offense hasn’t hit 300 yards in any of its last four games, the defense has fallen off a cliff, and it’s having a hard time cranking things up down the field or controlling games.

Meanwhile, Houston is just quietly rolling along.

The AAC might be all Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Cincinnati right now, but the Cougar defense is playing better, the pass rush is among the best in the country, and the offense is coming off of one of its best performances of the season in a 54-42 win over USF.

So what’s the problem?

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 11

Why Temple Will Win

The Houston offensive line isn’t doing a great job of controlling defensive fronts that can get into the backfield.

Temple might not have much of a pass rush, but it’s not bad at getting behind the line. There’s a big problem against the run, but this might be the week the D gets a bit of a break against a Cougar ground game that sputtered a bit before going off on USF.

The Owls have to rise up and get the passing attack going. It had a few nice moments early in the year, and it’s going to have to push for well over 240 yards to pull this off.

They’re 3-0 when they get to 250 passing yards, 0-6 when they don’t.

– NFL Expert Picks: CFN Week 10

What’s Going To Happen

Houston is playing too well.

It might not be perfect, and it could use better all-around play from the offensive front, but the world is going to start suggesting that the American Athletic Conference Championship could be a whole lot of fun.

The College Football Playoff-ranked Cougars are going to keep moving up.

– College Football Schedule: Week 11 Predictions, Lines

Houston vs Temple Prediction, Lines

Houston 45, Temple 17

Line: Houston -25, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

5: House of Gucci

1: Yellowstone

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings