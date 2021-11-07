Houston at Miami prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 7

Houston at Miami How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 7

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Houston (3-4), Miami (1-7)

Houston at Miami Game Preview

Why Houston Will Win

How much will Tyrod Taylor help the cause.

Forgetting that it’s crazy for Houston in a lost year to not develop Davis Mills as the potential franchise quarterback he started to look like against the Rams last week, Taylor brings something extra with his experience.

He’s not really a runner, but he can add something more than Mills can on the ground which was nothing. The Texans can’t run the ball a lick lately, and merely getting first downs isn’t happening. Both of those things shouldn’t be a problem against the Dolphin defense.

Why Miami Will Win

It’s Tua time.

The Dolphins have lost tight games since the win over New England to start the season, and it’s lost blowouts, and it’s lost everything in between.

This is when the passing game blows up.

DeVante Parker might be hurting, but Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle are about to have a whole lot of fun against a Houston secondary that got bombed on for well over 200 yards in every game except the loss to Cleveland – and that was close to 200.

Miami isn’t winning, but the passing attack should be able to heat up without too many worries about mistakes. This Texan team doesn’t force enough takeaways to matter.

What’s Going To Happen

Nothing can be taken for granted for a team that lost to Jacksonville a few weeks ago, but Miami had to face the Bills twice, Tampa Bay, Las Vegas, and Indianapolis on this losing streak. It came close to getting Atlanta.

Tagovailoa is banged up – when is he not? – but he’ll pump out a big day to finally get that second win of the year.

Houston at Miami Prediction, Line

Miami 31, Houston 23

Line: Miami -5.5, o/u: 46.6

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: Decorating for Thanksgiving … in November

1: Decorating for Christmas … in November

