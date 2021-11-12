Hawaii vs UNLV prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Hawaii vs UNLV How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

How To Watch: Spectrum Sports

Record: Hawaii (4-6), UNLV (1-8)

Hawaii vs UNLV Game Preview

Why Hawaii Will Win

Okay, so UNLV finally got a win. It was against a miserable New Mexico team, but it was a win.

The offense still isn’t working.

The Rebels haven’t hit 360 yards in any game but the 433 yards against Fresno State, and it still has to prove it can get things moving on a consistent basis.

Hawaii hasn’t been playing all that well over the last several weeks, and not it can’t run at all. San Diego State and Utah State both stuffed the Rainbow Warriors on the ground, and so far this year they have to run to win.

Hawaii is 4-0 when hitting 200 rushing yards, and 0-6 when it doesn’t. UNLV has allowed over 200 rushing yards in two of the last three games.

Why UNLV Will Win

Hawaii isn’t exactly getting its O moving.

It threw well against Utah State, and it’s showed the ability to grind away at times on both sides of the ball, but it’s been a wildly inconsistent team that’s not even close to as nasty when it’s not at home – it’s 1-4 on the road so far, and that one win is against New Mexico State.

UNLV was getting close before its win over New Mexico. It lost four straight by a touchdown or less before getting rolled by Nevada, but it always seemed to make the one big mistakes to screw it up.

Hawaii leads the nation with the most turnovers given away.

What’s Going To Happen

Can UNLV really come up with two wins in a row?

Hawaii managed to push San Diego State really, really hard, and it came up with a great win over Fresno State and …

It’s got a funky way of playing just well enough to make games interesting.

Yeah, Hawaii gives the ball away, but it also forces a ton of mistakes with multiple takeaways in six games. It’ll get at least two in this as UNLV misfires just enough to miss out on making it two in a row.

Hawaii vs UNLV Prediction, Lines

Hawaii 27, UNLV 20

Line: Hawaii -3, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

