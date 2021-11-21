Green Bay at Minnesota prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 21

Green Bay at Minnesota How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 21

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Green Bay (8-2), Minnesota (4-5)

Green Bay at Minnesota Game Preview

Why Green Bay Will Win

It’s like the Packers needed a week to get back up to speed. They weren’t good against Seattle, and Aaron Rodgers wasn’t quite all back full, but they won 17-0. Now it’s time to get going again.

Minnesota has all the weapons and talent, but it’s not moving the ball consistently enough. There’s a good running game, but the Packer run D hasn’t allowed 80 yards in any of the last three games and should be able to bottle up Dalvin Cook.

On the other side, the Viking defense is gets torched – sort of. It was good against the Chargers last week, but got hammered by Dallas and Baltimore the weeks before. Green Bay will pound away with AJ Dillon, the receiving corps is back and solid, and now this should look like the team that was rolling early on.

Why Minnesota Will Win

The Vikings aren’t making a ton of mistakes. There are penalties, but there’s been just one turnover in the last three games and a mere six on the year.

They’re not going to beat themselves.

Yes, this should be when Green Bay is back up and rolling, but Dillon isn’t Aaron Jones, the offense hasn’t exactly been clicking over the last few weeks – Jordan Love had a little to do with that – and the Minnesota defense has been decent on third downs.

What’s Going To Happen

Minnesota came up with a nice win over the Chargers, but is it ready to step up and get its season going with a truly good win?

The offense will be balanced and the passing attack will be solid with over 250 yards, but Rodgers will be Rodgers in the fourth quarter, Dillon will run for 100 yards, and the Packers will pull out a nail-biter on their final drive.

Green Bay at Minnesota Prediction, Line

Green Bay 24, Minnesota 20

Line: Green Bay -1, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

