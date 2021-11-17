Georgia vs Charleston Southern prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Georgia vs Charleston Southern How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

How To Watch: ESPN+/SEC Network

Record: Georgia (10-0), Charleston Southern (4-5)

Georgia vs Charleston Southern Game Preview

Why Charleston Southern Will Win

Georgia’s game plan is to get its starters off the field as soon as humanly possible.

Style points don’t matter in this, and there’s not going to be a lick of focus from the No. 1 team in the nation with next week’s rivalry game against Georgia Tech to get through before dealing with Alabama in the SEC Championship.

The Buccaneers of Charleston Southern gave East Carolina a run in a 31-28 loss earlier in the year. They have a decent passing game, a solid defense that’s great at taking the ball away, and they should be able to provide air it out a bit in the second half as they keep trying for the full 60 minutes.

Any points in this will be a win because …

Why Georgia Will Win

The Georgia defensive front is about to get its DoorDash order delivered in the Charleston Southern backfield.

The Bulldog defense might be second in the nation behind Wisconsin, but in terms of intimidation and big hits, in a class all by itself. The Badgers lead the nation in total defense, but Georgia leads in scoring D giving up 7.6 points per game.

The Buccaneer offensive line is awful in pass protection and it’s not about to pave the way for anything on the ground. Georgia’s defense isn’t going to tone it down just because it’s Charleston Southern.

What’s Going To Happen

Charleston Southern hasn’t had a problem scoring at least a little bit, but it’s about to be in for a long day against a team that’s going to want to flex a little No. 1 muscle.

This should be the JT Daniels game. He hasn’t been able to see a whole lot of work with Stetson Bennett playing so well, but this is when – let’s be honest here – the team’s best quarterback will get in some meaningful work.

Georgia vs Charleston Southern Prediction, Lines

Georgia 45, Charleston Southern 0

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 1.5

5: Tummyache Soak

1: Adele 30

