Georgia State vs Louisiana prediction, game preview, how to watch: Thursday, November 4

Georgia State vs Louisiana How To Watch

Date: Thursday, November 4

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Cajun Field, Lafayette, LA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Georgia State (4-4), Louisiana (7-1)

Georgia State vs Louisiana Game Preview

Why Georgia State Will Win

On a three-game winning streak, the Panthers have kicked in the running game with close to 900 yards on the ground over the stretch while also being able to balance it all out with an effective passing game to keep everything moving.

There are problems – the yards aren’t always translating into points – but the defense has been able to hold up in key moments and allowing 19 points per game overall.

Can it handle the running game? Does it have the front line to hold up against the Louisiana attack? It was able to keep the Georgia Southern quirky ground game to just over 200 yards and held Army to 258 – teams aren’t gouging the Panthers.

Why Louisiana Will Win

Again, for all of the good things Georgia State is doing, it’s having a hard time putting the biscuit in the basket.

The passing game isn’t efficient enough, the offense doesn’t hold on to the ball for long – the O is on the field for under 28 minutes per game, and …

The pass defense. That’s the problem. The Panthers don’t get destroyed, but they’re good for giving up over 250 yards through the air.

Louisiana is managing to do what it must to get things moving. It would like to run, but Levi Lewis and the passing game can balance it all out without a problem … and it will.

What’s Going To Happen

Indiana, Northwestern, San Jose State, Ball State, Liberty, Iowa State – to a certain extent – it’s been hard for all of the darlings of 2020 to keep the mojo going in 2021.

Louisiana has made it happen, and all with a bit of an overhaul in a few key spots.

This isn’t always the most dynamic of teams like past versions were, but it keeps getting the job done.

Georgia State has the offense to win this, but it doesn’t have the D. It’ll keep up and make it a fun game, but the Ragin’ Cajuns will pull off another weeknight victory as they take the Sun Belt West title.

It’ll be a fight, though, into the fourth.

Georgia State vs Louisiana Prediction, Lines

Louisiana 30, Georgia State 20

Line: Louisiana -12.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

