Georgia Southern vs Texas State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Georgia Southern vs Texas State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Bobcat Stadium, San Marcos, TX

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Georgia Southern (2-7), Texas State (3-6)

Georgia Southern vs Texas State Game Preview

Why Georgia Southern Will Win

Can the running game get going again?

The team is playing out the string before getting the Clay Helton era going, but it still has a dangerous enough running game to get going against a Texas State run defense that hasn’t been a rock.

Louisiana and ULM were able to throw well enough to not have to crank up the ground again, but the teams that want to run for 200 yards have been able to do it – the Bobcats are going up well over 400 yards per game overall.

No, the Georgia Southern running game hasn’t been amazing over the last few weeks, but going against Troy, South Alabama, Georgia State, and Coastal Carolina had a whole lot to do with that.

Why Texas State Will Win

It’s not that Georgia Southern isn’t pushing it – it battled hard against Troy and Georgia State in close games – but it’s having a hard time getting the O going.

Texas State is coming off a nice win over ULM with the passing game doing enough to get by, and it should go off on the Georgia Southern secondary.

No, the running game isn’t doing enough to control games, and it’s not doing enough to help out the beleaguered pass defense that’s getting lit up for close to 300 yards per game.

What’s Going To Happen

Georgia Southern won’t be sharp enough.

The Texas State attack will throw well – even though the Eagles held Coastal Carolina to 85 yards last week – and should be able to overcome a few giveaways with enough takeaways of its own to get by.

It won’t be anything beautiful, but it’ll be two wins in a row with a victory in the home finale.

Georgia Southern vs Texas State Prediction, Lines

Texas State 30, Georgia Southern 17

Line: Texas State -2.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

