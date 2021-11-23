Fresno State vs San Jose State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Thursday, November 25

Fresno State vs San Jose State How To Watch

Date: Thursday, November 25

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: CEFCU Stadium, San Jose, CA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Fresno State (8-3), San Jose State (5-6)

Fresno State vs San Jose State Game Preview

Why Fresno State Will Win

The Bulldogs can take the West division with a win here and a San Diego State loss to Boise State on Friday morning.

They got rolled by the Broncos a few weeks ago, but they’ve been doing just fine against everyone else with Jake Haener and the passing game steadily producing since the strange low-scoring win over Wyoming, and now they get a San Jose State defense that’s having issues.

The Spartans can’t get their D off the field, the O is having issues hanging on to the ball, and the team has lost two straight helped by six giveaways.

Fresno State’s defense is among the best in the nation in takeaways.

Why San Jose State Will Win

Fresno State might be motivated, but San Jose State needs this to go bowling.

It’s really about the turnovers. They’ve been a steady problem all season long with two or more in eight games, but the offense has been plucky, the run defense is good, and Fresno State isn’t above screwing up on its own.

It lost to Boise State after giving it up three times and gave up six turnovers to Hawaii and three to Oregon. The team is 0-3 when going -2 in turnover margin – San Jose State has win that battle because …

What’s Going To Happen

What happened to the San Jose State offense?

It collapsed against Utah State, the passing attack has been wildly inconsistent, and again, the turnovers have been a disaster.

Take a break from the NFL side of things on Thanksgiving – this should be an entertaining battle between two teams needing this win.

Fresno State will be more balanced and sharper.

Fresno State vs San Jose State Prediction, Lines

Fresno State 27, San Jose State 20

Line: Fresno State -7.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

