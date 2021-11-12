Fresno State vs New Mexico prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Fresno State vs New Mexico How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, CA

How To Watch: Spectrum

Record: Fresno State (7-3), New Mexico (3-6)

Fresno State vs New Mexico Game Preview

Why New Mexico Will Win

The Lobos lost to a UNLV team/program that hadn’t come up with a victory in almost two full seasons, but they ran well.

Consider it a minor plus that they were able to generate their first 200-yard rushing day of the season – coming up with 260 yards – and they have to try controlling the clock as much as possible against a Fresno State team that’s going to try scoring in a hurry.

The Bulldogs get penalized a whole lot, they’re giving up a few rushing yards – allowing 187 in the blowout loss to Boise State – and …

Why Fresno State Will Win

New Mexico doesn’t score.

It got 17 against UNLV, and that was a whole lot for a team that hadn’t scored more than 14 in the previous six games. The offense worked against Houston Baptist – relatively speaking – and New Mexico State, and then it failed to get to 300 yards over the next seven games.

Fresno State won’t take many chances, but the passing game should put up 250 yards or more without too much of an issue, and then everything is on cruise control because …

What’s Going To Happen

New Mexico is last in the nation in first downs, third down conversions, and it’s the second-worst in scoring.

After getting rocked by Boise State last week, Fresno State will get it back in a hurry. It’ll take a quarter to get into a groove, and then the avalanche will come – it’s still in the hunt for the Mountain West, West Divison chase.

The Lobos won’t be able to score nearly enough to keep up after halftime.

Fresno State vs New Mexico Prediction, Lines

Fresno State 37, New Mexico 10

Line: Fresno State -24.5, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 2

