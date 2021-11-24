Florida State vs Florida prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

Florida State vs Florida How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Florida State (5-6), Florida (5-6)

Florida State vs Florida Game Preview

Why Florida State Will Win

The 5-6 is half full.

The Seminoles started the year with the heartbreaking overtime loss to Notre Dame, followed it up with a loss to Jacksonville State, and followed that up by getting boat-raced by Wake Forest.

They’ve won five of their last seven including terrific – all things considered – wins over Miami and Boston College to get in a position to possibly go bowling.

How?

The defense isn’t great, but it’s making timely stops and plays. The offense isn’t great, but the passing game is consistent enough to make up for the stalled ground attack.

And don’t dismiss the idea of attitude. Winning teams make their own luck – or some cliché thing like that.

Why Florida Will Win

The 5-6 is half empty.

At this very moment a year ago, Florida was still in the College Football Playoff chase with a high-powered offense that was matching 2019 LSU numbers.

At this very moment now, Dan Mullen can’t coach, the program is in disarray, and now it’s all about who’s going to come in and take over the job and keep the program from getting housed by South Carolina.

However, even with all of the problems and tough loses, there’s a chance to salvage something with a win and a bowl appearance. (Actually, Florida can lose and still go bowling if the planets all align correctly, but that’s for another day.)

Of course things aren’t going great when you’re Florida and you lose six of your last nine games, but there’s still talent, the passing game isn’t all that bad, the ground game is averaging well over 200 yards per game – although, that has slipped lately.

The defensive front should be able to generate a ton of pressure in the backfield against the leaky FSU line, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Interim head coach Greg Knox should be able get the job done with the running game.

Florida State hasn’t played a whole slew of teams that could pound away, but Syracuse and North Carolina had some success, and almost everyone else was too busy throwing to worry about the ground attack.

Florida State might be sharper right now, but it doesn’t control the clock, and Florida is about to.

This will be more of a grind than anything flashy for the Gators, but the turnovers have stopped, the defense will load up against the run, and the ugly last several weeks will have a brief moment of happy.

Florida State vs Florida Prediction, Lines

Florida 27, Florida State 23

Line: Florida -2.5, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 4

