Florida State vs Boston College Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Florida State vs Boston College prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Florida State vs Boston College How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Florida State (4-6), Boston College (6-4)

Florida State vs Boston College Game Preview

Why Florida State Will Win

Florida State should be able to run for over 200 yards.

Yes, BC didn’t face a slew of high-powered passing teams – it didn’t play Pitt or Wake Forest – in ACC play, but it allowed over 210 rushing yards in four of the last six games and lost three of them.

Florida State keeps on fighting, and it can get bowl eligible by winning this and taking down Florida – not as crazy a thought as it seemed a few weeks ago – and it happens on the ground. Sort of.

Boston College doesn’t do a lot to get into the backfield – the Florida State offensive line should catch a bit of a break – but it’s not just about the rushing attack lately.

Jordan Travis threw for 274 yards against Miami last week, hitting on a slew of deep plays to keep up the momentum from a good run in the middle of the season.

Why Boston College Will Win

Now that’s how it’s supposed to work.

It took a week to get back up to speed, but the Boston College passing game clicked in with Phil Jurkovec throwing for over 300 yards in the 41-30 win over Georgia Tech. Now the team is bowl eligible, and it can go for trying for one of the better games.

The pass defense continues to be strong – statistically, it helps to play Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and Georgia Tech – and now it gets a Florida State team that’s been better through the air, but has to run to win.

The Noles are 0-3 when failing to get to 100 yards and 1-5 when not running for 205 or more. Yes, Boston College has allowed a ton of rushing yards lately, but again, that was about playing teams that didn’t throw a ton.

What’s Going To Happen

As we speak, it’s around 80 in Tallahassee, Florida. It’s supposed to be in the low 40s in Chestnut Hill on Saturday.

Florida State might be playing better, but Jurkovec is making a big difference for a Boston College team that’s finally starting to score again.

The Eagles will pull this off, but to keep with the theme of the of the season, Florida State will play another interesting game.

Florida State vs Boston College Prediction, Lines

Boston College 28, Florida State 24

Line: Boston College -1.5, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: Tummyache Soak

1: Adele 30

