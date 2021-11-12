Florida Atlantic vs Old Dominion prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Florida Atlantic vs Old Dominion How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: SB Ballard Stadium, Norfolk, VA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Florida Atlantic (5-4), Old Dominion (3-6)

Florida Atlantic vs Old Dominion Game Preview

Why Florida Atlantic Will Win

The Owls can get bowl eligible with a win, but there’s more to the season than that. They need a Marshall loss after losing last week, but if they win this and beat WKU next week, the Conference USA East race gets really, really interesting.

The defense has been among the best in the conference, it has a way of coming up big when it has to, and it’ll lock down on the downfield passing game – Old Dominion doesn’t really have one.

The Florida Atlantic ground game has been great, the offense has been balanced, and overall it’s strong enough on third downs to maintain control of the game.

Why Old Dominion Will Win

The Monarchs are on a two-game winning streak and now want to make a huge statement.

The running game has been terrific at times – rolling for over 200 yards in two of the last four games – to do a nice job of controlling games and converting on third downs.

Florida Atlantic’s defense might be great, but there isn’t enough of a pass rush to matter, the offensive line isn’t great in pass protection, and it’s a fast attack – it doesn’t control the clock.

The Owls aren’t going to come out and hang 50 on the board. The ODU defense should be just enough to at least keep this close.

What’s Going To Happen

Just how good is Old Dominion?

It was able to push Marshall and UTEP, and it’s been more than competitive enough to give Florida Atlantic a fight.

The Owls have been a wee bit inconsistent, and they’ve mostly been beating the mediocre to sad teams on the slate. This should be close, entertaining, and it’ll come down to the final drive.

Florida Atlantic takes the ball away, and Old Dominion doesn’t.

Florida Atlantic vs Old Dominion Prediction, Lines

Florida Atlantic 26, Old Dominion 24

Line: Florida Atlantic -6.5, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

