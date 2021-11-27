Florida Atlantic vs Middle Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

Florida Atlantic vs Middle Tennessee How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

How To Watch: Stadium

Record: Florida Atlantic (5-6), Middle Tennessee (5-6)

Florida Atlantic vs Middle Tennessee Game Preview

Why Middle Tennessee Will Win

It’s just this simple. Take the ball away and – usually – win, don’t take the ball away and lose.

Duh – that’s life for a whole lot of teams, but turnovers mean something extra for Middle Tennessee.

The Blue Raiders continue to lead the nation in takeaways, coming up with 29 on the year with five in the win over Southern Miss, four against FIU, and 21 in the last seven games.

The loss to Liberty was the only time since September that they didn’t win after generating a takeaway.

On the other side, Florida Atlantic’s offense has stalled. It hasn’t totally collapsed, but it’s struggling to score – it hasn’t pushed past 17 in any of the last three games – and …

Why Florida Atlantic Will Win

Florida Atlantic doesn’t really have a turnover issue.

It has big problems in a whole slew of areas, but it’s been able to control the turnover margin. Even when it gives the ball away – like it has over the last few games – with five turnovers in the last two – the defense makes up for it.

The Owls haven’t been in the negative turnover margin since early October.

Not, the offense hasn’t been great, but the Middle Tennessee attack hasn’t been consistent enough.

At home, as long as the FAU running game can get in control of the game, everything else should work.

The Owls are 4-1 in Boca Raton with the only loss coming to Marshall.

What’s Going To Happen

So it’s an interesting situation.

Both teams are 5-6, but there probably won’t be enough bowl eligible teams. If that’s the case, the schools with five-win football teams get in based on the Academic Progress Rate, and Middle Tennessee should be right there in the mix.

So if Florida Atlantic wins, both teams will likely go bowling. If Middle Tennessee wins, FAU will be out.

Middle Tennessee’s offense will stall just enough on the road – it’s not quite the same against good teams without starter Chase Cunningham – and the Owls will own home once again.

Florida Atlantic vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Lines

Florida Atlantic 24, Middle Tennessee 20

Line: Florida Atlantic -3.5, o/u: 50

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 3

